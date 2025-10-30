Sigma Music (FAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +3.32% Price Change (7D) +2.08% Price Change (7D) +2.08%

Sigma Music (FAN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FAN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FAN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FAN has changed by -- over the past hour, +3.32% over 24 hours, and +2.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sigma Music (FAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.68K$ 15.68K $ 15.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.81K$ 23.81K $ 23.81K Circulation Supply 658.34M 658.34M 658.34M Total Supply 999,988,780.869021 999,988,780.869021 999,988,780.869021

The current Market Cap of Sigma Music is $ 15.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAN is 658.34M, with a total supply of 999988780.869021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.81K.