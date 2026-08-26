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The live Shibu price today is 0 USD.SHIBU market cap is 48,460 USD. Track real-time SHIBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Shibu price today is 0 USD.SHIBU market cap is 48,460 USD. Track real-time SHIBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SHIBU Price Info

What is SHIBU

SHIBU Official Website

SHIBU Tokenomics

SHIBU Price Forecast

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Shibu Price (SHIBU)

Unlisted

1 SHIBU to USD Live Price:

$0.00004864
$0.00004864$0.00004864
-12.89%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Shibu (SHIBU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:43:47 (UTC+8)

Shibu Price Today

The live Shibu (SHIBU) price today is $ 0, with a 13.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBU.

Shibu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,460, with a circulating supply of 997.38M SHIBU. During the last 24 hours, SHIBU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01318311, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBU moved -0.14% in the last hour and -52.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shibu (SHIBU) Market Information

$ 48.46K
$ 48.46K$ 48.46K

--
----

$ 48.46K
$ 48.46K$ 48.46K

997.38M
997.38M 997.38M

997,376,251.216304
997,376,251.216304 997,376,251.216304

The current Market Cap of Shibu is $ 48.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBU is 997.38M, with a total supply of 997376251.216304. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.46K.

Shibu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01318311
$ 0.01318311$ 0.01318311

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.14%

-13.36%

-52.91%

-52.91%

Price Prediction for Shibu

Shibu (SHIBU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHIBU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Shibu (SHIBU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Shibu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Shibu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHIBU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Shibu Price Prediction.

What is Shibu (SHIBU)

You're gonna love the $SHIBU lore : 🐶Art created by @fantoumi, an OG Dogecoin artist. 🐶Shibu Puppets owned and loved by @kabosumama, the OG dog on Dogecoin 🐶IP fully protected and token fully endorsed by @fantoumi 🐶As a volunteer, Fantoumi gives some of his time and money to the cat shelter he works at 🐶100% of Royalties goes to the original artist Fantoumi A real project with roots, culture, and heart. Don’t believe it? Check for yourself on Kabosumama’s blog (see link) you will find many pictures of Shibu puppet with Kabosu, Neiro and Cocoro ❤️

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Shibu (SHIBU) Resource

Official Website

About Shibu

What is Doge Mascot Shibu about?

This project is endorsed by the artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating children's books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu, and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world while still educating them using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audiences with Shibu like no other coin has.

What is the real-time price of Shibu today?

The live price of Shibu stands at $, moving -13.36% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SHIBU?

SHIBU has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Shibu showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SHIBU currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SHIBU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Shibu?

With a market cap of $48460, Shibu is ranked #6259, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SHIBU seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Shibu compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.01318311, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SHIBU's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (997376251.216304 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shibu

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:43:47 (UTC+8)

Shibu (SHIBU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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