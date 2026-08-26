Shibeus Maximus Price (SHIBEUS)
The live Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBEUS.
Shibeus Maximus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 35,424, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHIBEUS. During the last 24 hours, SHIBEUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHIBEUS moved +0.37% in the last hour and -33.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Shibeus Maximus is $ 35.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBEUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.42K.
+0.37%
-2.46%
-33.89%
-33.89%
In 2040, the price of Shibeus Maximus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Shibeus Maximus is an Ethereum-based meme token managed by its community following a Community Takeover (CTO). The project is centered around the Shibeus Maximus brand and community, bringing together supporters through social engagement, meme content, and community-led initiatives.
As an ERC-20 token, Shibeus Maximus is available on decentralized exchanges within the Ethereum ecosystem. The project maintains communication through its official website, X account, and Telegram community, where updates and discussions are shared openly.
Since transitioning to a community-led structure, the project has continued to grow through the efforts of its holders and supporters. The focus remains on building an active community around the Shibeus Maximus identity while maintaining transparency and accessibility through public communication channels.
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What is the live value of Shibeus Maximus today?
Today, Shibeus Maximus trades at $, experiencing a price movement of -2.46% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.
How volatile is SHIBEUS right now?
The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.
What liquidity conditions does Shibeus Maximus have today?
Shibeus Maximus holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.
What price levels has SHIBEUS traded within today?
Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $ and $. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.
What is today's trading volume for SHIBEUS?
A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.
How should investors interpret Shibeus Maximus's risk level?
Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed asset built on --, SHIBEUS's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.
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