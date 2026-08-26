ScottyTheAi Price Today

The live ScottyTheAi (SCOTTY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCOTTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCOTTY.

ScottyTheAi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,035, with a circulating supply of 1.73B SCOTTY. During the last 24 hours, SCOTTY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03043926, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCOTTY moved -0.25% in the last hour and -4.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ScottyTheAi (SCOTTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.04K$ 76.04K $ 76.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.04K$ 76.04K $ 76.04K Circulation Supply 1.73B 1.73B 1.73B Total Supply 1,734,567,890.0 1,734,567,890.0 1,734,567,890.0

The current Market Cap of ScottyTheAi is $ 76.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCOTTY is 1.73B, with a total supply of 1734567890.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.04K.