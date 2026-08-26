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The live Saturn sUSDat price today is 1.004 USD.SUSDAT market cap is 80,512,787 USD. Track real-time SUSDAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Saturn sUSDat price today is 1.004 USD.SUSDAT market cap is 80,512,787 USD. Track real-time SUSDAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Saturn sUSDat Price (SUSDAT)

Unlisted

1 SUSDAT to USD Live Price:

$1.003
$1.003$1.003
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:36:57 (UTC+8)

Saturn sUSDat Price Today

The live Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) price today is $ 1.004, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.004 per SUSDAT.

Saturn sUSDat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,512,787, with a circulating supply of 80.17M SUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, SUSDAT traded between $ 0.9957 (low) and $ 1.004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 0.695599.

In short-term performance, SUSDAT moved +0.24% in the last hour and +3.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 953.35K.

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Market Information

$ 80.51M
$ 80.51M$ 80.51M

$ 953.35K
$ 953.35K$ 953.35K

$ 80.51M
$ 80.51M$ 80.51M

80.17M
80.17M 80.17M

80,167,604.27358137
80,167,604.27358137 80,167,604.27358137

The current Market Cap of Saturn sUSDat is $ 80.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 953.35K. The circulating supply of SUSDAT is 80.17M, with a total supply of 80167604.27358137. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.51M.

Saturn sUSDat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.9957
$ 0.9957$ 0.9957
24H Low
$ 1.004
$ 1.004$ 1.004
24H High

$ 0.9957
$ 0.9957$ 0.9957

$ 1.004
$ 1.004$ 1.004

$ 1.021
$ 1.021$ 1.021

$ 0.695599
$ 0.695599$ 0.695599

+0.24%

+0.38%

+3.57%

+3.57%

Price Prediction for Saturn sUSDat

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUSDAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Saturn sUSDat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Saturn sUSDat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUSDAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Saturn sUSDat Price Prediction.

What is Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT)

Saturn is building the digital monetary layer for a financial system backed by Bitcoin. The protocol operates through a dual-token system. USDat is a stablecoin fully backed by tokenized U.S. Treasuries, designed for payments, settlements, and DeFi liquidity. sUSDat is a yield-bearing token received when staking USDat, offering exposure to institutional digital credit instruments backed by Bitcoin. Holders of sUSDat take on the volatility of underlying digital credit instruments.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemLiquid Staking Tokens

About Saturn sUSDat

How much is Saturn sUSDat worth right now?

Saturn sUSDat is currently trading at $1.004, with a price movement of 0.37% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SUSDAT going up or down today?

SUSDAT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Saturn sUSDat today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SUSDAT.

What makes Saturn sUSDat different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SUSDAT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SUSDAT exists in the market?

There are 80167604.27358137 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Saturn sUSDat's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $1.021, while its lowest point (ATL) is $0.695599, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Saturn sUSDat

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:36:57 (UTC+8)

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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