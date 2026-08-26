Saturn sUSDat Price Today

The live Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) price today is $ 1.004, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.004 per SUSDAT.

Saturn sUSDat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,512,787, with a circulating supply of 80.17M SUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, SUSDAT traded between $ 0.9957 (low) and $ 1.004 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 0.695599.

In short-term performance, SUSDAT moved +0.24% in the last hour and +3.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 953.35K.

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.51M$ 80.51M $ 80.51M Volume (24H) $ 953.35K$ 953.35K $ 953.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.51M$ 80.51M $ 80.51M Circulation Supply 80.17M 80.17M 80.17M Total Supply 80,167,604.27358137 80,167,604.27358137 80,167,604.27358137

The current Market Cap of Saturn sUSDat is $ 80.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 953.35K. The circulating supply of SUSDAT is 80.17M, with a total supply of 80167604.27358137. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.51M.