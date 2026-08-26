SANTAHOOD Price Today

The live SANTAHOOD (SANTACOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 14.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTACOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SANTACOIN.

SANTAHOOD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 99,016, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SANTACOIN. During the last 24 hours, SANTACOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SANTACOIN moved -2.22% in the last hour and +85.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.08K.

SANTAHOOD (SANTACOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 99.02K$ 99.02K $ 99.02K Volume (24H) $ 4.08K$ 4.08K $ 4.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 99.02K$ 99.02K $ 99.02K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SANTAHOOD is $ 99.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.08K. The circulating supply of SANTACOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.02K.