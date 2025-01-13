Relend USDC Price (REUSDC)
The live price of Relend USDC (REUSDC) today is 1.03 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.22M USD. REUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Relend USDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Relend USDC price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 17.68M USD
Get real-time price updates of the REUSDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate REUSDC price information.
During today, the price change of Relend USDC to USD was $ +0.00037488.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Relend USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Relend USDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Relend USDC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00037488
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Relend USDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.04%
+0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solving liquidity fragmentation of L2s with fractional reserve banking. Relend Network allows for lending and borrowing akin to fractional reserve banking. Lenders are able to supply assets which act as reserves for a 10x increase in the lending supply. Borrowers benefit from earning a return on their collateral provided as well as accruing yield on their borrowed funds. We implement the money multiplier effect to grow economic activity across different L2 ecosystems. The Relend USDC vault serves as a pre-deposit vault for Relend Network. Users who supply USDC will collect RELEND units and have the option to access Relend Network once live. Collateral markets are selected for competitive yield and long term partner alignment. Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.
|1 REUSDC to AUD
A$1.6686
|1 REUSDC to GBP
￡0.8343
|1 REUSDC to EUR
€0.9991
|1 REUSDC to USD
$1.03
