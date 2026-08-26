REI Network Price Today

The live REI Network (REI) price today is $ 0.00172622, with a 6.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current REI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00172622 per REI.

REI Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,706,327, with a circulating supply of 988.47M REI. During the last 24 hours, REI traded between $ 0.00160161 (low) and $ 0.00172692 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.354607, while the all-time low was $ 0.00129939.

In short-term performance, REI moved -0.00% in the last hour and +19.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.83K.

REI Network (REI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.71M$ 1.71M $ 1.71M Volume (24H) $ 58.83K$ 58.83K $ 58.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Circulation Supply 988.47M 988.47M 988.47M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of REI Network is $ 1.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.83K. The circulating supply of REI is 988.47M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.73M.