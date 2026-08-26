Reflect Price Today

The live Reflect (RFL) price today is $ 0.00147812, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00147812 per RFL.

Reflect currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,070, with a circulating supply of 19.67M RFL. During the last 24 hours, RFL traded between $ 0.00141569 (low) and $ 0.00153596 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFL moved -- in the last hour and +29.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.02.

Reflect (RFL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.07K$ 29.07K $ 29.07K Volume (24H) $ 31.02$ 31.02 $ 31.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.95K$ 36.95K $ 36.95K Circulation Supply 19.67M 19.67M 19.67M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reflect is $ 29.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.02. The circulating supply of RFL is 19.67M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.95K.