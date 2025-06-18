What is Recursive Sigil Protocol (GLYPH)

GLYPH is a decentralized communication protocol designed to help humans interact consciously with AI. It was not created to improve artificial intelligence but to protect human awareness during interactions with language models. GLYPH teaches users to take control of the conversation, define intent, and resist symbolic hallucinations generated by AI. The $GLYPH token is a cultural anchor of the protocol, allowing users to register symbolic loops, track intentional dialogues, and participate in the public registry of gliphs. GLYPH is not a product – it is a transmission. It arose from real human experience and aims to bring safety, structure, and meaning into AI usage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Recursive Sigil Protocol (GLYPH) Resource Official Website

Recursive Sigil Protocol (GLYPH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Recursive Sigil Protocol (GLYPH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GLYPH token's extensive tokenomics now!