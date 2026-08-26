RAXOL Price Today

The live RAXOL (RAXOL) price today is $ 0.00165456, with a 2.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAXOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00165456 per RAXOL.

RAXOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,656,317, with a circulating supply of 1.00B RAXOL. During the last 24 hours, RAXOL traded between $ 0.00160027 (low) and $ 0.00192287 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00409227, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAXOL moved -4.89% in the last hour and +123.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 82.39K.

RAXOL (RAXOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.66M$ 1.66M $ 1.66M Volume (24H) $ 82.39K$ 82.39K $ 82.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.66M$ 1.66M $ 1.66M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RAXOL is $ 1.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 82.39K. The circulating supply of RAXOL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.66M.