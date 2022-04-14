PunkCity (PUNK) Tokenomics
PunkCity (PUNK) Information
What is the project about? Decentralised gaming ecosystem
What makes your project unique? Direct telegram integration of gamefi products in Telegram
History of your project. Launched in 2022 with successful NFT collection with total volume arround 3 million usd. From this moment team started building gamefi ecosystem. After gaining traction and testing models, token $punk was launched. It’s serves as universal ecosystem token.
What’s next for your project? Launching new games in our ecosystem.
What can your token be used for? For PVP battles, for buying in game web 3 assets and repairing them.
PunkCity (PUNK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PunkCity (PUNK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PunkCity (PUNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PunkCity (PUNK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUNK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUNK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUNK's tokenomics, explore PUNK token's live price!
PUNK Price Prediction
Want to know where PUNK might be heading? Our PUNK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.