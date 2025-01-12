What is Pumpkin (PKIN)

We are a project made in support of Pnuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary created by Mark Longo, which is where his rescue donkey "Pumpkin" resides. Mark Longo was the owner of Pnut the squirrel before Pnut was taken and euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Pnut the squirrel was popular on many Social Media platforms, and the revenue from allowed Mark to fund the Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in rescuing animals, but now that Pnut is gone Mark needs help. There is a movement of support to help mark carry this weight and we wish to use our community to do our part. We want our token and community to grow so we can keep helping Mark support his Animal Sanctuary.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pumpkin (PKIN) Resource Official Website