Pumpkin is a game-changing protocol engineered to revolutionize token launches by seamlessly aligning the interests of both token creators and token holders.
By incorporating innovative features such as fee sharing, staking, and milestone-based progress tracking, Pumpkin fosters sustainable growth and ensures a transparent and secure launch process. The fee sharing model incentivizes long-term commitment from all parties, while staking mechanisms empower holders to actively participate in governance and support the ecosystem. Additionally, milestone checkpoints provide clear benchmarks, enhancing accountability and trust throughout the project’s lifecycle.
These robust features collectively safeguard against rug pulls and other malicious activities, establishing Pumpkin as a reliable and forward-thinking platform for launching tokens with confidence and integrity. Through its comprehensive approach, Pumpkin not only streamlines the token launch process but also builds a resilient community dedicated to the success and longevity of each project it supports.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pumpkin (PKIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pumpkin (PKIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PKIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PKIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
