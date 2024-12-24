pumpBTC Price (PUMPBTC)
The live price of pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) today is 92,195 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 490.63M USD. PUMPBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key pumpBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.10K USD
- pumpBTC price change within the day is -2.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.33K USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUMPBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUMPBTC price information.
During today, the price change of pumpBTC to USD was $ -2,530.61220859563.
In the past 30 days, the price change of pumpBTC to USD was $ -5,313.7694590000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of pumpBTC to USD was $ +34,336.5526300000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of pumpBTC to USD was $ +29,361.70589739736.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2,530.61220859563
|-2.67%
|30 Days
|$ -5,313.7694590000
|-5.76%
|60 Days
|$ +34,336.5526300000
|+37.24%
|90 Days
|$ +29,361.70589739736
|+46.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of pumpBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
-2.67%
-12.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PumpBTC serves as a Liquid Restaking Solution for Babylon. PumpBTC aims to help BTC holders maximize yields through Babylon's liquid staking - essentially rebuilding WBTC with native yield. By abstracting complexities, PumpBTC facilitates effortless collaboration between users and Babylon node operators. Users can stake into Babylon with a single action through PumpBTC, immediately receiving liquidity tokens without waiting periods. Our mission is to bring DeFi into the Bitcoin ecosystem, driven by an ecosystem-centric approach and supported by seasoned DeFi experts and industry-leading partners.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PUMPBTC to AUD
A$147,512
|1 PUMPBTC to GBP
￡72,834.05
|1 PUMPBTC to EUR
€88,507.2
|1 PUMPBTC to USD
$92,195
|1 PUMPBTC to MYR
RM413,955.55
|1 PUMPBTC to TRY
₺3,246,185.95
|1 PUMPBTC to JPY
¥14,493,054
|1 PUMPBTC to RUB
₽9,332,899.85
|1 PUMPBTC to INR
₹7,844,872.55
|1 PUMPBTC to IDR
Rp1,487,015,920.85
|1 PUMPBTC to PHP
₱5,398,017.25
|1 PUMPBTC to EGP
￡E.4,709,320.6
|1 PUMPBTC to BRL
R$568,843.15
|1 PUMPBTC to CAD
C$132,760.8
|1 PUMPBTC to BDT
৳11,030,209.8
|1 PUMPBTC to NGN
₦142,716,016.1
|1 PUMPBTC to UAH
₴3,879,565.6
|1 PUMPBTC to VES
Bs4,701,945
|1 PUMPBTC to PKR
Rs25,716,873.3
|1 PUMPBTC to KZT
₸48,143,307.05
|1 PUMPBTC to THB
฿3,161,366.55
|1 PUMPBTC to TWD
NT$3,015,698.45
|1 PUMPBTC to CHF
Fr82,053.55
|1 PUMPBTC to HKD
HK$716,355.15
|1 PUMPBTC to MAD
.د.م928,403.65