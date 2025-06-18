What is PUMP (PUMP)

$PUMP is the secret force behind the rise of all those famous dog and cat memecoins you know today. While Doge, Shiba, Neiro, and the rest were grabbing the headlines, it was $PUMP who trained them into shape, pushing them through late-night sessions in a hidden dojo in the mountains of Kyoto. Every green candle, every pump—$PUMP was there, building their strength and turning them into the market movers they are today. Now, it’s time for $PUMP to step into the spotlight. The days of working behind the scenes are over. $PUMP isn’t just a token; it’s the trainer of the market, ready to flex for itself. Built on Solana, $PUMP is here to show that true gains come from hard work, discipline, and a relentless drive to pump the charts. The world wondered why those dog and cat coins kept pumping—now they’ll know the truth. It’s time to reveal the trainer, the legend, the one who lifts markets and builds memes into muscle: $PUMP. Join the movement and let’s show everyone how real pumps are made.

PUMP (PUMP) Resource Official Website

PUMP (PUMP) Tokenomics

