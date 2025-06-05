Pugg Price (PUGG)
The live price of Pugg (PUGG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 365.26K USD. PUGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pugg Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pugg price change within the day is -7.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of Pugg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pugg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pugg to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pugg to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-53.69%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pugg: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.53%
-7.27%
-12.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
THE NEW META IS HERE PUGG & FRIENDS $PUGG is the forgotten, retarded friend of Pepe $PUGG is the new memecoin from the Pepe family has arrived. a community-driven meme token launched on the Solana blockchain, This is just the beginning of an epic adventure. With $PUGG, the bull run is about to get wildly exciting. represents a cultural movement to reignite confidence and momentum across Solana through memes, social engagement, and collective narrative. Built purely for fun and fueled by the community
