Puge (PUGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.80% Price Change (1D) -3.55% Price Change (7D) +0.46% Price Change (7D) +0.46%

Puge (PUGE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PUGE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PUGE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PUGE has changed by +0.80% over the past hour, -3.55% over 24 hours, and +0.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Puge (PUGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.46K$ 49.46K $ 49.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.46K$ 49.46K $ 49.46K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Puge is $ 49.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUGE is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.46K.