PUGE is an Ethereum-based meme token created as a cultural response to the evolving state of crypto. It does not offer utility, staking, or a defined roadmap. Instead, it exists as a symbol for those who remember a time when meme coins were driven by community belief rather than structured narratives. PUGE aims to preserve the spirit of early crypto culture—one rooted in spontaneity, resilience, and collective identity. It is not a product of utility but of sentiment. There are no taxes, no promises, and no future guarantees—only the token itself, carried forward by holders who value authenticity over hype.