Pug Inu (PUG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.34% Price Change (1D) -5.52% Price Change (7D) -28.80%

Pug Inu (PUG) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PUG traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PUG's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PUG has changed by -0.34% over the past hour, -5.52% over 24 hours, and -28.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pug Inu (PUG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.46K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.46K Circulation Supply 355.94T Total Supply 355,936,560,580,286.3

The current Market Cap of Pug Inu is $ 122.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUG is 355.94T, with a total supply of 355936560580286.3. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.46K.