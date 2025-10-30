Puffverse (PFVS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00308427 $ 0.00308427 $ 0.00308427 24H Low $ 0.00335921 $ 0.00335921 $ 0.00335921 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00308427$ 0.00308427 $ 0.00308427 24H High $ 0.00335921$ 0.00335921 $ 0.00335921 All Time High $ 0.086767$ 0.086767 $ 0.086767 Lowest Price $ 0.00256608$ 0.00256608 $ 0.00256608 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +1.25% Price Change (7D) -4.40% Price Change (7D) -4.40%

Puffverse (PFVS) real-time price is $0.00323203. Over the past 24 hours, PFVS traded between a low of $ 0.00308427 and a high of $ 0.00335921, showing active market volatility. PFVS's all-time high price is $ 0.086767, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00256608.

In terms of short-term performance, PFVS has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +1.25% over 24 hours, and -4.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Puffverse (PFVS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 376.81K$ 376.81K $ 376.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.23M$ 3.23M $ 3.23M Circulation Supply 116.62M 116.62M 116.62M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Puffverse is $ 376.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PFVS is 116.62M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.23M.