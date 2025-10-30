pSOL (PSOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 190.02 24H High $ 201.45 All Time High $ 253.13 Lowest Price $ 173.55 Price Change (1H) -0.56% Price Change (1D) +0.43% Price Change (7D) +9.23%

pSOL (PSOL) real-time price is $195.06. Over the past 24 hours, PSOL traded between a low of $ 190.02 and a high of $ 201.45, showing active market volatility. PSOL's all-time high price is $ 253.13, while its all-time low price is $ 173.55.

In terms of short-term performance, PSOL has changed by -0.56% over the past hour, +0.43% over 24 hours, and +9.23% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

pSOL (PSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 516.55K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 516.55K Circulation Supply 2.65K Total Supply 2,648.439373385

The current Market Cap of pSOL is $ 516.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSOL is 2.65K, with a total supply of 2648.439373385. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 516.55K.