Explore key tokenomics and price data for pSOL (PSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
$PSOL is a wrapped version of SOL introduced to improve liquidity efficiency on Solana. It is designed to recover funds that would otherwise remain permanently locked in liquidity pools after token migration. By pairing tokens with $PSOL instead of SOL, liquidity that would typically be inaccessible is redistributed back to users.
$PSOL was developed by Sugardotmoney to support token launches on Solana. The wrapper was deployed ahead of the platform’s full launch to allow sufficient time for integration with decentralized exchange tracking tools.
Understanding the tokenomics of pSOL (PSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
