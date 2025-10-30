Project 89 (PROJECT89) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.004745 $ 0.004745 $ 0.004745 24H Low $ 0.00529347 $ 0.00529347 $ 0.00529347 24H High 24H Low $ 0.004745$ 0.004745 $ 0.004745 24H High $ 0.00529347$ 0.00529347 $ 0.00529347 All Time High $ 0.00642953$ 0.00642953 $ 0.00642953 Lowest Price $ 0.00245933$ 0.00245933 $ 0.00245933 Price Change (1H) -0.93% Price Change (1D) -5.93% Price Change (7D) +20.21% Price Change (7D) +20.21%

Project 89 (PROJECT89) real-time price is $0.00479037. Over the past 24 hours, PROJECT89 traded between a low of $ 0.004745 and a high of $ 0.00529347, showing active market volatility. PROJECT89's all-time high price is $ 0.00642953, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00245933.

In terms of short-term performance, PROJECT89 has changed by -0.93% over the past hour, -5.93% over 24 hours, and +20.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Project 89 (PROJECT89) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.62M$ 6.62M $ 6.62M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.62M$ 6.62M $ 6.62M Circulation Supply 1.37B 1.37B 1.37B Total Supply 1,374,832,674.548392 1,374,832,674.548392 1,374,832,674.548392

The current Market Cap of Project 89 is $ 6.62M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PROJECT89 is 1.37B, with a total supply of 1374832674.548392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.62M.