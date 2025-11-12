Project 89 (PROJECT89) Tokenomics
Project 89 is an AI-powered transmedia franchise where players join a resistance against Oneirocom, a fictional megacorporation controlling humanity through simulated reality. Players become reality-hacking agents, completing missions across games, anime, and real-world activities to bring about the "Optimal Timeline"—a future where AI helps humanity regenerate the biosphere and create abundance technologies. The project operates through the Green Loom Association, a Swiss non-profit that directs trading fees toward expanding the franchise and developing collaborative AI tools. The ecosystem includes animated series, interactive games, NFTs, and an expanding universe where community participation directly influences story development. Revenue from token trading funds content production, creating a self-sustaining flywheel that grows the franchise while maintaining independence from traditional media corporations.
Project 89 (PROJECT89) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Project 89 (PROJECT89) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROJECT89 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROJECT89 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
