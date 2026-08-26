Prism Assets Price Today

The live Prism Assets (PRISM) price today is $ 0.00221308, with a 52.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRISM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00221308 per PRISM.

Prism Assets currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,213,128, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PRISM. During the last 24 hours, PRISM traded between $ 0.00115516 (low) and $ 0.00217617 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00252832, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRISM moved +19.26% in the last hour and +1,315.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 872.22K.

Prism Assets (PRISM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.21M$ 2.21M $ 2.21M Volume (24H) $ 872.22K$ 872.22K $ 872.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.21M$ 2.21M $ 2.21M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Prism Assets is $ 2.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 872.22K. The circulating supply of PRISM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.21M.