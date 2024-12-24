prerich Price (PRERICH)
The live price of prerich (PRERICH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 339.00K USD. PRERICH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key prerich Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.40K USD
- prerich price change within the day is +5.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.90M USD
During today, the price change of prerich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of prerich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of prerich to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of prerich to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+89.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+114.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of prerich: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.85%
+5.44%
-19.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Prerich stands out by redefining wealth as a state of mind, focusing on how individuals perceive their financial future rather than their current financial status. This mindset shift encourages people to see wealth as confidence and potential, not just what's in their wallets. What truly sets Prerich apart is its embrace of humor and meme culture, using creativity and wit to make financial concepts fun. By blending ambition with a playful, community-driven approach, Prerich offers a fresh and empowering perspective on success, fostering a culture that values optimism, resilience, and forward-thinking.
