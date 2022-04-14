prerich (PRERICH) Tokenomics
Prerich stands out by redefining wealth as a state of mind, focusing on how individuals perceive their financial future rather than their current financial status. This mindset shift encourages people to see wealth as confidence and potential, not just what's in their wallets. What truly sets Prerich apart is its embrace of humor and meme culture, using creativity and wit to make financial concepts fun. By blending ambition with a playful, community-driven approach, Prerich offers a fresh and empowering perspective on success, fostering a culture that values optimism, resilience, and forward-thinking.
Understanding the tokenomics of prerich (PRERICH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PRERICH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PRERICH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
PRERICH Price Prediction
