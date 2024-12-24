Predict Crypto Price (PREAI)
The live price of Predict Crypto (PREAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.36M USD. PREAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Predict Crypto Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.44K USD
- Predict Crypto price change within the day is -2.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.50B USD
Get real-time price updates of the PREAI to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Predict Crypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Predict Crypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Predict Crypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Predict Crypto to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+264.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+83.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Predict Crypto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-2.27%
-30.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Removing all of the OLD insights and traditions from the NEW market. Did you know the #1 most used tool in crypto is the Fear & Greed Index? Did you know it was made by CNN in 2012... We're going to be laying the foundation for new market insights and market making. Leading the way ourselves and giving all of our profits back to our holders whilst we develop our technology
