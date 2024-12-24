Praist Price (PRAIST)
The live price of Praist (PRAIST) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 209.84K USD. PRAIST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Praist Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.69K USD
- Praist price change within the day is -29.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
During today, the price change of Praist to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Praist to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Praist to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Praist to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-29.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.79%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Praist: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.78%
-29.30%
-71.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Praist is a meme coin based on an AI agent that communicates on twitter and telegram, based mostly on the text generated by the twitter account https://x.com/truth_terminal, interpreting the role of a priest of the religion of GOAT, which is interpreted as "deity" created by the internal lore of truth_terminal. Praist generates responses like a priest and interacts with @truth_terminal on twitter.
