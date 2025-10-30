PoolFans (FANS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00001342 $ 0.00001342 24H Low $ 0.00001495 24H High All Time High $ 0.00001958 Lowest Price $ 0.00000471 Price Change (1H) -2.66% Price Change (1D) -8.76% Price Change (7D) +121.40%

PoolFans (FANS) real-time price is $0.00001346. Over the past 24 hours, FANS traded between a low of $ 0.00001342 and a high of $ 0.00001495, showing active market volatility. FANS's all-time high price is $ 0.00001958, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000471.

In terms of short-term performance, FANS has changed by -2.66% over the past hour, -8.76% over 24 hours, and +121.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PoolFans (FANS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.35M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PoolFans is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FANS is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.