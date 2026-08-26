PMX500 Price Today

The live PMX500 (PMX) price today is $ 0.00275342, with a 5.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00275342 per PMX.

PMX500 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,753,420, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PMX. During the last 24 hours, PMX traded between $ 0.00268353 (low) and $ 0.00292169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01630243, while the all-time low was $ 0.00119345.

In short-term performance, PMX moved -- in the last hour and +20.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.43.

PMX500 (PMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.75M$ 2.75M $ 2.75M Volume (24H) $ 1.43$ 1.43 $ 1.43 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.75M$ 2.75M $ 2.75M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PMX500 is $ 2.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.43. The circulating supply of PMX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.75M.