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Top Stock market-themed Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stock market-themed sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SPX6900
SPX6900
SPX
$ 0.5383
+1.51%
+10.98%
+48.91%
$ 501.71M
$ 690.66K
2
DOWGE
DOWGE
DJI6930
$ 0.004251
+0.02%
+4.10%
+115.08%
$ 4.69M
$ 16.64M
3
Stonks
Stonks
STNK
$ 5.58
+0.18%
-0.04%
+4.10%
$ 3.25M
$ 11.54K
4
GME
GME
GME
$ 0.0004467
+0.60%
-8.81%
+17.42%
$ 3.10M
$ 122.21M
5
PMX500
PMX500
PMX
$ 0.00275342
0.00%
-0.02%
+9.54%
$ 2.75M
$ 1.43
6
MSTR2100
MSTR2100
MSTR
$ 0.02592712
+0.39%
+0.00%
+7.56%
$ 536.30K
$ 61.50K
7
Elon Trump Fart
Elon Trump Fart
ETF500
$ 0.00026703
+0.37%
-0.04%
+11.27%
$ 267.00K
$ 444.44
8
ASSDAQ
ASSDAQ
ASSDAQ
$ 0.00022656
+0.17%
-0.09%
+30.42%
$ 226.53K
$ 2.96K
9
NSDQ420
NSDQ420
NSDQ
$ 0.00015933
+0.19%
-0.05%
-6.26%
$ 159.27K
$ 1.19K
10
stockcoin
stockcoin
STOCKCOIN
$ 0.00013784
+1.60%
-0.02%
+25.75%
$ 137.71K
$ 1.59K
11
US Degen Index 6900
US Degen Index 6900
DXY
$ 0.00011832
+0.18%
-0.03%
+3.62%
$ 118.32K
$ 334.14
12
The Retirement Token
The Retirement Token
42069K
$ 9.979E-5
+0.22%
+11.31%
-3.20%
$ 99.56K
--
13
Based SPX6900
Based SPX6900
SPX6900
$ 6.669E-5
+1.46%
-0.92%
+51.19%
$ 64.22K
--
14
National Trust Fund System
National Trust Fund System
NTFS
$ 5.633E-5
+1.92%
-32.21%
-38.17%
$ 56.32K
--
15
Liquid Solana Derivative
Liquid Solana Derivative
LSD
$ 0.00012457
+0.05%
+0.07%
+9.47%
$ 52.41K
$ 1.36K
16
Doge Jones Industrial Average
Doge Jones Industrial Average
DJI
$ 3.258E-5
+0.12%
0.00%
+14.56%
$ 32.57K
--
17
CSI888
CSI888
CSI
$ 3.561E-5
+0.31%
0.00%
+9.50%
$ 31.62K
--
18
VIX777
VIX777
VIX
$ 2.992E-5
+0.30%
+7.64%
+53.83%
$ 29.92K
--
19
NDQ666
NDQ666
NDQ
$ 2.559E-5
+0.16%
+4.69%
+29.24%
$ 25.57K
--
20
SPX6969
SPX6969
SPX6969
$ 1.273E-5
+11.37%
0.00%
+9.84%
$ 12.73K
--
21
Internet Capital Memes
Internet Capital Memes
ICM
$ 1.265E-5
+1.44%
-2.22%
+25.00%
$ 12.53K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stock market-themed tokens and why are they popular?
Stock market-themed tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $517.37M.
What is the best-performing Stock market-themed token right now?
Among Stock market-themed tokens tracked on MEXC, 42069K has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 11.31% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stock market-themed tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Stock market-themed tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stock market-themed tokens include SPX, DJI6930, STNK. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stock market-themed category?
The combined market capitalization of all Stock market-themed tokens is approximately $517.37M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stock market-themed sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.