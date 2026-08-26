PMFI Price Today

The live PMFI (PMFI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PMFI.

PMFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,680, with a circulating supply of 100.00B PMFI. During the last 24 hours, PMFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PMFI moved -- in the last hour and +33.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PMFI (PMFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.68K$ 36.68K $ 36.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.68K$ 36.68K $ 36.68K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PMFI is $ 36.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PMFI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.68K.