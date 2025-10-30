What is Phaser Beary (PHASER)

Meet the Phaser Beary The laziest bear to ever accidentally mint himself into the XRP blockchain. He's not your average pixel-pumped NFT character. Nope. He's unbothered, unimpressed, and perpetually halfway between a nap and existential dread. Born from pure indifference and running on low energy (literally and emotionally), Phaser Beary doesn't chase hype – hype chases him and gives up halfway. With his half-lidded stare and resting "meh" face, this bear is a satirical middle paw to all the try-hard NFT projects flooding your feed. The official meme token of $Phaser Beary, the internet's most gloriously unmotivated bear. Accidentally minted into the XRP Ledger during what was probably a nap, this bear didn't set out to make a token… but here it is. Why? Because effort is overrated and utility is a scam (probably). $Phaser Beary isn't here to pump your bags. He's here to lie down and mildly exist in digital form – somewhere between hibernation and existential dread. He has no roadmap, no use case, and absolutely no interest in being "the next big thing." And that's exactly why he might be. Forget staking, farming, or whatever buzzword is trending this week. $Phaser runs on vibes and sarcasm – and thanks to the XRP Ledger, it's fast, cheap, and eco-friendly (because even lazy bears hate paying gas fees).

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Resource Official Website

Phaser Beary Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Phaser Beary (PHASER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Phaser Beary (PHASER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Phaser Beary.

Check the Phaser Beary price prediction now!

PHASER to Local Currencies

Phaser Beary (PHASER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Phaser Beary (PHASER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHASER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Phaser Beary (PHASER) How much is Phaser Beary (PHASER) worth today? The live PHASER price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PHASER to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of PHASER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Phaser Beary? The market cap for PHASER is $ 39.51K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PHASER? The circulating supply of PHASER is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHASER? PHASER achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHASER? PHASER saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of PHASER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHASER is -- USD . Will PHASER go higher this year? PHASER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHASER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

