Perps DAO (PERPS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00577625$ 0.00577625 $ 0.00577625 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.91% Price Change (1D) -3.29% Price Change (7D) -9.18% Price Change (7D) -9.18%

Perps DAO (PERPS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PERPS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PERPS's all-time high price is $ 0.00577625, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PERPS has changed by -0.91% over the past hour, -3.29% over 24 hours, and -9.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Perps DAO (PERPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 369.05K$ 369.05K $ 369.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.05K$ 369.05K $ 369.05K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Perps DAO is $ 369.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PERPS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.05K.