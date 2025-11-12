Perps DAO (PERPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Perps DAO (PERPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Perps DAO (PERPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Perps DAO (PERPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 288.18K $ 288.18K $ 288.18K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 288.18K $ 288.18K $ 288.18K All-Time High: $ 0.00577625 $ 0.00577625 $ 0.00577625 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00028714 $ 0.00028714 $ 0.00028714 Learn more about Perps DAO (PERPS) price Buy PERPS Now!

Perps DAO (PERPS) Information PerpsDAO is a decentralized perpetuals trading platform operating on 12 blockchains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle, Ethereum, SEI, Morph, Sonic, Story, Abstract, BNB Smart Chain, and Solana. It allocates 93% of trading fees to buy back the \$PERPS token, distributing these tokens to active traders as rewards, while the remainder supports the treasury. The platform offers incentives such as volume-based rewards, airdrops, leaderboard bonuses, fee discounts for high-volume and staked traders, and a referral program granting 20% of fees and trading points from referred users. PerpsDAO is a decentralized perpetuals trading platform operating on 12 blockchains, including Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Mantle, Ethereum, SEI, Morph, Sonic, Story, Abstract, BNB Smart Chain, and Solana. It allocates 93% of trading fees to buy back the $PERPS token, distributing these tokens to active traders as rewards, while the remainder supports the treasury. The platform offers incentives such as volume-based rewards, airdrops, leaderboard bonuses, fee discounts for high-volume and staked traders, and a referral program granting 20% of fees and trading points from referred users. Official Website: https://perpsdao.xyz/

Perps DAO (PERPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Perps DAO (PERPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PERPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PERPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PERPS's tokenomics, explore PERPS token's live price!

PERPS Price Prediction Want to know where PERPS might be heading? Our PERPS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PERPS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!