Perpetual Bitcoin Price Today

The live Perpetual Bitcoin (PB) price today is $ 0.230021, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current PB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.230021 per PB.

Perpetual Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,830,442, with a circulating supply of 21.00M PB. During the last 24 hours, PB traded between $ 0.219514 (low) and $ 0.234254 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.374757, while the all-time low was $ 0.137937.

In short-term performance, PB moved -- in the last hour and +3.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.94.

Perpetual Bitcoin (PB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.83M$ 4.83M $ 4.83M Volume (24H) $ 56.94$ 56.94 $ 56.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.83M$ 4.83M $ 4.83M Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Perpetual Bitcoin is $ 4.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.94. The circulating supply of PB is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.83M.