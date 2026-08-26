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The live Peoples Reserve price today is 0.054118 USD.PRN market cap is 36,732,165 USD. Track real-time PRN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Peoples Reserve price today is 0.054118 USD.PRN market cap is 36,732,165 USD. Track real-time PRN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Peoples Reserve Price (PRN)

Unlisted

1 PRN to USD Live Price:

$0.054119
$0.054119$0.054119
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Peoples Reserve (PRN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:53:45 (UTC+8)

Peoples Reserve Price Today

The live Peoples Reserve (PRN) price today is $ 0.054118, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.054118 per PRN.

Peoples Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,732,165, with a circulating supply of 678.73M PRN. During the last 24 hours, PRN traded between $ 0.053312 (low) and $ 0.05511 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.04695826.

In short-term performance, PRN moved -0.00% in the last hour and -7.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.82K.

Peoples Reserve (PRN) Market Information

$ 36.73M
$ 36.73M$ 36.73M

$ 2.82K
$ 2.82K$ 2.82K

$ 54.12M
$ 54.12M$ 54.12M

678.73M
678.73M 678.73M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Peoples Reserve is $ 36.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.82K. The circulating supply of PRN is 678.73M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.12M.

Peoples Reserve Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.053312
$ 0.053312$ 0.053312
24H Low
$ 0.05511
$ 0.05511$ 0.05511
24H High

$ 0.053312
$ 0.053312$ 0.053312

$ 0.05511
$ 0.05511$ 0.05511

$ 18.91
$ 18.91$ 18.91

$ 0.04695826
$ 0.04695826$ 0.04695826

-0.00%

+1.50%

-7.89%

-7.89%

Price Prediction for Peoples Reserve

Peoples Reserve (PRN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PRN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Peoples Reserve (PRN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Peoples Reserve could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Peoples Reserve will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PRN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Peoples Reserve Price Prediction.

What is Peoples Reserve (PRN)

Peoples Reserve leads the charge in financial innovation, harnessing Bitcoin's power as an engineered sound money to deliver revolutionary tools that redefine wealth building.

Peoples Reserve’s flagship products include:

Bitcoin Powered Mortgage (BPM) - A seller-financing installment contract-for-deed that dual collateralizes property title and Bitcoin to secure the debt. Borrowers post BTC collateral with no price-volatility based liquidation risk. Instead, every ten percent move in BTC price adjusts the interest rate, up or down in a 30-day period, based on the borrower's LTV. Buy a house, sleep without getting margin called, and watch your interest rate (cost of capital) decrease over time as the compounding growth of your pristine collateral strengthens your LTV. Available in all 50 U.S. states.

Bitcoin Bond - A financially engineered principal-protected note designed to eliminate nominal investment value risk while maximizing yield potential. This is accomplished by packaging together U.S. Treasuries with Bitcoin based on a dynamic allocation model applied at issuance. This means that even if Bitcoin goes to zero, the nominal value of the investment is secured by the full faith and credit of the U.S. federal government. If Bitcoin continues to produce positive compounding annual growth rates, the Bitcoin Bond becomes the best performing risk-adjusted cash flow vehicle in the world. Furthermore, use Bitcoin Bonds as pristine collateral on the Peoples Reserve platform to take out a line of credit with no liquidation risk.

At its core, Peoples Reserve views Bitcoin as more than just a store of value or payment method — it's the ultimate financial layer. As the world's most pristine form of collateral, Bitcoin underpins the fusion of traditional financial tools with decentralized security.

Peoples Reserve builds these superior tools using sound money (Bitcoin, Gold & Silver) as the equity-backed collateral foundation layer. This means lower risk for lenders and sustainably lower interest rates for borrowers; creating a future of finance that supports tomorrow's AI driven economy.

With Sound Money Finance, Peoples Reserve helps you Build Wealth Smarter.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Peoples Reserve (PRN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Peoples Reserve

What is the current live price of Peoples Reserve?

Peoples Reserve is priced at $0.054118, showing a price movement of 1.50% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the PRN market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between $0.053312 and $0.05511 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Peoples Reserve's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #557, supported by a market capitalization of $36732165.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 678730084.5681863 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Peoples Reserve's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Peoples Reserve

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:53:45 (UTC+8)

Peoples Reserve (PRN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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