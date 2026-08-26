Peoples Reserve Price (PRN)
The live Peoples Reserve (PRN) price today is $ 0.054118, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.054118 per PRN.
Peoples Reserve currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,732,165, with a circulating supply of 678.73M PRN. During the last 24 hours, PRN traded between $ 0.053312 (low) and $ 0.05511 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.04695826.
In short-term performance, PRN moved -0.00% in the last hour and -7.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.82K.
The current Market Cap of Peoples Reserve is $ 36.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.82K. The circulating supply of PRN is 678.73M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.12M.
-0.00%
+1.50%
-7.89%
-7.89%
In 2040, the price of Peoples Reserve could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Peoples Reserve leads the charge in financial innovation, harnessing Bitcoin's power as an engineered sound money to deliver revolutionary tools that redefine wealth building.
Peoples Reserve’s flagship products include:
Bitcoin Powered Mortgage (BPM) - A seller-financing installment contract-for-deed that dual collateralizes property title and Bitcoin to secure the debt. Borrowers post BTC collateral with no price-volatility based liquidation risk. Instead, every ten percent move in BTC price adjusts the interest rate, up or down in a 30-day period, based on the borrower's LTV. Buy a house, sleep without getting margin called, and watch your interest rate (cost of capital) decrease over time as the compounding growth of your pristine collateral strengthens your LTV. Available in all 50 U.S. states.
Bitcoin Bond - A financially engineered principal-protected note designed to eliminate nominal investment value risk while maximizing yield potential. This is accomplished by packaging together U.S. Treasuries with Bitcoin based on a dynamic allocation model applied at issuance. This means that even if Bitcoin goes to zero, the nominal value of the investment is secured by the full faith and credit of the U.S. federal government. If Bitcoin continues to produce positive compounding annual growth rates, the Bitcoin Bond becomes the best performing risk-adjusted cash flow vehicle in the world. Furthermore, use Bitcoin Bonds as pristine collateral on the Peoples Reserve platform to take out a line of credit with no liquidation risk.
At its core, Peoples Reserve views Bitcoin as more than just a store of value or payment method — it's the ultimate financial layer. As the world's most pristine form of collateral, Bitcoin underpins the fusion of traditional financial tools with decentralized security.
Peoples Reserve builds these superior tools using sound money (Bitcoin, Gold & Silver) as the equity-backed collateral foundation layer. This means lower risk for lenders and sustainably lower interest rates for borrowers; creating a future of finance that supports tomorrow's AI driven economy.
With Sound Money Finance, Peoples Reserve helps you Build Wealth Smarter.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current live price of Peoples Reserve?
Peoples Reserve is priced at $0.054118, showing a price movement of 1.50% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the PRN market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between $0.053312 and $0.05511 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Peoples Reserve's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #557, supported by a market capitalization of $36732165.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 678730084.5681863 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Peoples Reserve's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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