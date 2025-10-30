PayFi Strategy Token USDC (PSTUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.054 24H High $ 1.057 All Time High $ 1.057 Lowest Price $ 1.032 Price Change (1H) +0.02% Price Change (1D) +0.11% Price Change (7D) +0.21%

PayFi Strategy Token USDC (PSTUSDC) real-time price is $1.056. Over the past 24 hours, PSTUSDC traded between a low of $ 1.054 and a high of $ 1.057, showing active market volatility. PSTUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.057, while its all-time low price is $ 1.032.

In terms of short-term performance, PSTUSDC has changed by +0.02% over the past hour, +0.11% over 24 hours, and +0.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PayFi Strategy Token USDC (PSTUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.45M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.45M Circulation Supply 84.67M Total Supply 84,674,680.277541

The current Market Cap of PayFi Strategy Token USDC is $ 89.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSTUSDC is 84.67M, with a total supply of 84674680.277541. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.45M.