Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live OTCfi price today is 0 USD.OTCFI market cap is 426,816 USD. Track real-time OTCFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live OTCfi price today is 0 USD.OTCFI market cap is 426,816 USD. Track real-time OTCFI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About OTCFI

OTCFI Price Info

What is OTCFI

OTCFI Official Website

OTCFI Tokenomics

OTCFI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OTCfi Logo

OTCfi Price (OTCFI)

Unlisted

1 OTCFI to USD Live Price:

$0.00043798
$0.00043798$0.00043798
-0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
OTCfi (OTCFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:45:31 (UTC+8)

OTCfi Price Today

The live OTCfi (OTCFI) price today is $ 0, with a 12.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current OTCFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OTCFI.

OTCfi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 426,816, with a circulating supply of 976.93M OTCFI. During the last 24 hours, OTCFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00335719, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OTCFI moved -0.76% in the last hour and +23.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 592.28.

OTCfi (OTCFI) Market Information

$ 426.82K
$ 426.82K$ 426.82K

$ 592.28
$ 592.28$ 592.28

$ 426.82K
$ 426.82K$ 426.82K

976.93M
976.93M 976.93M

976,929,060.19949
976,929,060.19949 976,929,060.19949

The current Market Cap of OTCfi is $ 426.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 592.28. The circulating supply of OTCFI is 976.93M, with a total supply of 976929060.19949. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 426.82K.

OTCfi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00335719
$ 0.00335719$ 0.00335719

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.76%

-12.86%

+23.12%

+23.12%

Price Prediction for OTCfi

OTCfi (OTCFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OTCFI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
OTCfi (OTCFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of OTCfi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price OTCfi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OTCFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking OTCfi Price Prediction.

What is OTCfi (OTCFI)

OTCfi is a project created by Publicly traded company Metavesco (Ticker: MVCO), we use the OTCfi token as a currency that companies need to buy in order to receive services from us such as non dilutive loans and stock awareness and investor relations services.

We also represent the "treasury token of the OTC" and companies have been adding OTCfi to their balance sheets to bolster them. Our idea is to get as many companies as we can holding OTCfi which improves price for holders and increases the size of the balance sheet for companies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About OTCfi

What is OTCfi trading right now?

Current price: $, with a price movement of -12.86% over the last 24 hours.

Is OTCFI attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume ($--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the OTCfi market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about OTCFI?

With 976929060.19949 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does OTCfi compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of $0.00335719 and ATL of $ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is OTCfi being traded today?

It recorded $-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate OTCfi's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OTCfi

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:45:31 (UTC+8)

OTCfi (OTCFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about OTCfi

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1687
$0.1687$0.1687

+462.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0515
$1.0515$1.0515

+951.50%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.013624
$0.013624$0.013624

+77.41%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7222
$0.7222$0.7222

-2.29%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.0712
$2.0712$2.0712

-20.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0515
$1.0515$1.0515

+951.50%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1687
$0.1687$0.1687

+462.33%

Bubblemaps

Bubblemaps

BMT

$0.02149
$0.02149$0.02149

+32.65%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.034497
$0.034497$0.034497

+22.37%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.117911
$0.117911$0.117911

+16.06%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage