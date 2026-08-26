OTCfi Price Today

The live OTCfi (OTCFI) price today is $ 0, with a 12.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current OTCFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OTCFI.

OTCfi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 426,816, with a circulating supply of 976.93M OTCFI. During the last 24 hours, OTCFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00335719, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OTCFI moved -0.76% in the last hour and +23.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 592.28.

OTCfi (OTCFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 426.82K$ 426.82K $ 426.82K Volume (24H) $ 592.28$ 592.28 $ 592.28 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 426.82K$ 426.82K $ 426.82K Circulation Supply 976.93M 976.93M 976.93M Total Supply 976,929,060.19949 976,929,060.19949 976,929,060.19949

The current Market Cap of OTCfi is $ 426.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 592.28. The circulating supply of OTCFI is 976.93M, with a total supply of 976929060.19949. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 426.82K.