OPTA Global Price (OPTA)
The live price of OPTA Global (OPTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OPTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OPTA Global Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 235.81 USD
- OPTA Global price change within the day is +1.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OPTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPTA price information.
During today, the price change of OPTA Global to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OPTA Global to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OPTA Global to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OPTA Global to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+16.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OPTA Global: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.16%
-5.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OPTA Global is developing a portfolio app that will combine crypto wallets with traditional finance. Users will be able to keep track of all of their finances both cypto and traditional all in one platform. Phase-2 will bring a trading bot to the application which will use A.I technology to answer users questions about trading strategies. This bot will eventually be upgraded to trade on the users behalf in accordance with parameters they set and their risk tolerance. Phase-3 will see the project branching out into investment and financial lending.
