Operon Origins (ORO) Information

Operon Origins is the first NFT card-based combat game with an Epic art style that pushes the boundaries of competitive NFT Games. It is an opportunity for players from all genres to experience a different world through the innovative features of the games and characters of the cards. Operon Origins has identified the hunger for visually astounding NFT games and thus presents an opportunity for players to own their digital collectibles, giving them the freedom to hold, sell and transfer the collectibles any time they wish.