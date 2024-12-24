OPCAT Logo

OPCAT Price (OPCAT)

USD

OPCAT (OPCAT) Live Price Chart

$0.573968
$0.573968$0.573968
-0.70%(1D)

Price of OPCAT (OPCAT) Today

The live price of OPCAT (OPCAT) today is 0.574239 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.06M USD. OPCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OPCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.17K USD
- OPCAT price change within the day is -0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the OPCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPCAT price information.

OPCAT (OPCAT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ -0.0043724324551791.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0043724324551791-0.75%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

OPCAT (OPCAT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of OPCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.528448
$ 0.528448$ 0.528448

$ 0.632959
$ 0.632959$ 0.632959

$ 1.5
$ 1.5$ 1.5

-0.37%

-0.75%

-7.17%

OPCAT (OPCAT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 12.06M
$ 12.06M$ 12.06M

$ 114.17K
$ 114.17K$ 114.17K

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

What is OPCAT (OPCAT)

We propose a novel UTXO-based token protocol on Bitcoin, called Covenant Attested Token (CAT) Protocol. It is miner validated and uses smart contracts, specifically covenants, to manage token mints and transfers. Compared with all existing token protocols on Bitcoin, it is solely enforced by Bitcoin Script at Layer 1 and has the following features. CAT protocol supports both fungible tokens (called CAT20 standard) and non-fungible tokens (called CAT721 standard). The techniques developed here are general purpose and can be applied in use cases beyond tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

OPCAT (OPCAT) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OPCAT (OPCAT)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OPCAT to Local Currencies

1 OPCAT to AUD
A$0.9187824
1 OPCAT to GBP
0.45364881
1 OPCAT to EUR
0.55126944
1 OPCAT to USD
$0.574239
1 OPCAT to MYR
RM2.57833311
1 OPCAT to TRY
20.2132128
1 OPCAT to JPY
¥90.20146212
1 OPCAT to RUB
58.12447158
1 OPCAT to INR
48.85625412
1 OPCAT to IDR
Rp9,261.91805817
1 OPCAT to PHP
33.61020867
1 OPCAT to EGP
￡E.29.33212812
1 OPCAT to BRL
R$3.54879702
1 OPCAT to CAD
C$0.82116177
1 OPCAT to BDT
68.70195396
1 OPCAT to NGN
888.91048722
1 OPCAT to UAH
24.16397712
1 OPCAT to VES
Bs29.286189
1 OPCAT to PKR
Rs160.17822666
1 OPCAT to KZT
299.86186341
1 OPCAT to THB
฿19.70214009
1 OPCAT to TWD
NT$18.7776153
1 OPCAT to CHF
Fr0.51107271
1 OPCAT to HKD
HK$4.45609464
1 OPCAT to MAD
.د.م5.78258673