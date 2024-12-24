OPCAT Price (OPCAT)
The live price of OPCAT (OPCAT) today is 0.574239 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.06M USD. OPCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OPCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.17K USD
- OPCAT price change within the day is -0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OPCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OPCAT price information.
During today, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ -0.0043724324551791.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OPCAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0043724324551791
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OPCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.37%
-0.75%
-7.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We propose a novel UTXO-based token protocol on Bitcoin, called Covenant Attested Token (CAT) Protocol. It is miner validated and uses smart contracts, specifically covenants, to manage token mints and transfers. Compared with all existing token protocols on Bitcoin, it is solely enforced by Bitcoin Script at Layer 1 and has the following features. CAT protocol supports both fungible tokens (called CAT20 standard) and non-fungible tokens (called CAT721 standard). The techniques developed here are general purpose and can be applied in use cases beyond tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OPCAT to AUD
A$0.9187824
|1 OPCAT to GBP
￡0.45364881
|1 OPCAT to EUR
€0.55126944
|1 OPCAT to USD
$0.574239
|1 OPCAT to MYR
RM2.57833311
|1 OPCAT to TRY
₺20.2132128
|1 OPCAT to JPY
¥90.20146212
|1 OPCAT to RUB
₽58.12447158
|1 OPCAT to INR
₹48.85625412
|1 OPCAT to IDR
Rp9,261.91805817
|1 OPCAT to PHP
₱33.61020867
|1 OPCAT to EGP
￡E.29.33212812
|1 OPCAT to BRL
R$3.54879702
|1 OPCAT to CAD
C$0.82116177
|1 OPCAT to BDT
৳68.70195396
|1 OPCAT to NGN
₦888.91048722
|1 OPCAT to UAH
₴24.16397712
|1 OPCAT to VES
Bs29.286189
|1 OPCAT to PKR
Rs160.17822666
|1 OPCAT to KZT
₸299.86186341
|1 OPCAT to THB
฿19.70214009
|1 OPCAT to TWD
NT$18.7776153
|1 OPCAT to CHF
Fr0.51107271
|1 OPCAT to HKD
HK$4.45609464
|1 OPCAT to MAD
.د.م5.78258673