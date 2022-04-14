OPCAT (OPCAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OPCAT (OPCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OPCAT (OPCAT) Information We propose a novel UTXO-based token protocol on Bitcoin, called Covenant Attested Token (CAT) Protocol. It is miner validated and uses smart contracts, specifically covenants, to manage token mints and transfers. Compared with all existing token protocols on Bitcoin, it is solely enforced by Bitcoin Script at Layer 1 and has the following features. CAT protocol supports both fungible tokens (called CAT20 standard) and non-fungible tokens (called CAT721 standard). The techniques developed here are general purpose and can be applied in use cases beyond tokens. Official Website: https://catprotocol.org/

OPCAT (OPCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OPCAT (OPCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.52M Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.52M All-Time High: $ 1.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.0648 Current Price: $ 0.072385

OPCAT (OPCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OPCAT (OPCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPCAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPCAT's tokenomics, explore OPCAT token's live price!

