Oil Exchange Price Today

The live Oil Exchange (OILX) price today is $ 0, with a 1.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current OILX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OILX.

Oil Exchange currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,639.38, with a circulating supply of 999.81M OILX. During the last 24 hours, OILX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OILX moved -- in the last hour and -3.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Oil Exchange (OILX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.64K$ 15.64K $ 15.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.64K$ 15.64K $ 15.64K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,807,600.01956 999,807,600.01956 999,807,600.01956

The current Market Cap of Oil Exchange is $ 15.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OILX is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999807600.01956. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.64K.