Norexa (NRX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00308762 $ 0.00308762 $ 0.00308762 24H Low $ 0.00327306 $ 0.00327306 $ 0.00327306 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00308762$ 0.00308762 $ 0.00308762 24H High $ 0.00327306$ 0.00327306 $ 0.00327306 All Time High $ 0.01244581$ 0.01244581 $ 0.01244581 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.94% Price Change (1D) -4.38% Price Change (7D) -7.58% Price Change (7D) -7.58%

Norexa (NRX) real-time price is $0.00311951. Over the past 24 hours, NRX traded between a low of $ 0.00308762 and a high of $ 0.00327306, showing active market volatility. NRX's all-time high price is $ 0.01244581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NRX has changed by -0.94% over the past hour, -4.38% over 24 hours, and -7.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Norexa (NRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 311.88K$ 311.88K $ 311.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 311.88K$ 311.88K $ 311.88K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Norexa is $ 311.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NRX is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 311.88K.