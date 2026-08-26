NodalWaves Price Today

The live NodalWaves (NODAL) price today is $ 0.00348083, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current NODAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00348083 per NODAL.

NodalWaves currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,315,927, with a circulating supply of 378.05M NODAL. During the last 24 hours, NODAL traded between $ 0.00346439 (low) and $ 0.00359737 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0040084, while the all-time low was $ 0.00196783.

In short-term performance, NODAL moved -- in the last hour and +9.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.75K.

NodalWaves (NODAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 5.75K$ 5.75K $ 5.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.81M$ 34.81M $ 34.81M Circulation Supply 378.05M 378.05M 378.05M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NodalWaves is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.75K. The circulating supply of NODAL is 378.05M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.81M.