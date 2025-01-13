NEUY Price (NEUY)
The live price of NEUY (NEUY) today is 0.03680941 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEUY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.59K USD
- NEUY price change within the day is -0.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEUY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEUY price information.
During today, the price change of NEUY to USD was $ -0.00021887925974828.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEUY to USD was $ -0.0036703067.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEUY to USD was $ +0.0019854627.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEUY to USD was $ +0.009922663145055427.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00021887925974828
|-0.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0036703067
|-9.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0019854627
|+5.39%
|90 Days
|$ +0.009922663145055427
|+36.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of NEUY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.99%
-0.59%
-6.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NEUY is an A.I. powered DeFi, The A.I. uses off chain data collection for analysis and on chain smart contracts to execute changes. Users can participate with NEUY network by Staking and earning high APY, using our Swapping aggregate app, becoming an A.I. contributor and earning NEUY or writing their own Swapping and Arbitrage bots.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEUY to AUD
A$0.0596312442
|1 NEUY to GBP
￡0.0301837162
|1 NEUY to EUR
€0.0357051277
|1 NEUY to USD
$0.03680941
|1 NEUY to MYR
RM0.1660104391
|1 NEUY to TRY
₺1.3041573963
|1 NEUY to JPY
¥5.7956416045
|1 NEUY to RUB
₽3.7464617498
|1 NEUY to INR
₹3.1700263892
|1 NEUY to IDR
Rp603.4328542704
|1 NEUY to PHP
₱2.1577676142
|1 NEUY to EGP
￡E.1.8614518637
|1 NEUY to BRL
R$0.2256416833
|1 NEUY to CAD
C$0.0530055504
|1 NEUY to BDT
৳4.5102570073
|1 NEUY to NGN
₦57.245994432
|1 NEUY to UAH
₴1.5632956427
|1 NEUY to VES
Bs1.95089873
|1 NEUY to PKR
Rs10.2963281652
|1 NEUY to KZT
₸19.5170853702
|1 NEUY to THB
฿1.2787589034
|1 NEUY to TWD
NT$1.2165510005
|1 NEUY to CHF
Fr0.0334965631
|1 NEUY to HKD
HK$0.2863772098
|1 NEUY to MAD
.د.م0.3714069469