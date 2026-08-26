Nest WisdomTree Vault Price Today

The live Nest WisdomTree Vault (NWISDOM) price today is $ 0.981361, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current NWISDOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.981361 per NWISDOM.

Nest WisdomTree Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,884,102, with a circulating supply of 2.94M NWISDOM. During the last 24 hours, NWISDOM traded between $ 0.978914 (low) and $ 0.981361 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.053, while the all-time low was $ 0.94259.

In short-term performance, NWISDOM moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest WisdomTree Vault (NWISDOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Circulation Supply 2.94M 2.94M 2.94M Total Supply 2,938,879.995117 2,938,879.995117 2,938,879.995117

The current Market Cap of Nest WisdomTree Vault is $ 2.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NWISDOM is 2.94M, with a total supply of 2938879.995117. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.